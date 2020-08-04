Still time to apply for Farming Recovery Fund

Paul Madeley, managing director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors in Much Wenlock, warns the £6 million Farming Recovery Fund, which was put into place by Defra to support farmers seriously affected by Storm Dennis in February, is closing at the end of August.

Storm Dennis caused major devastation across the region with the River Severn and River Teme recording the second highest peaks at a number of locations since records started in 1952.

Paul said: "The floods were absolutely devastating for farmers and landowners – wiping out spring crops, damaging properties and leaving farmland unworkable.

"The Farming Recovery Fund is an essential support system and affected farms need to get in touch to see what they might be entitled to."

Farms along the length of the River Severn in Shropshire, and alongside the River Teme at Tenbury Wells and between Ludlow and Bromfield, are all eligible to apply.

If successful, flood-hit farms could be awarded anything from £500 to £25,000.

"The money can provide assistance to cover non-insurable items and activities such as re-cultivation, reseeding, reinstating field boundaries, stone walls, gates, tracks and gateways and removing debris from agricultural land," Paul added.

Applications for the Farming Recovery Fund can be submitted until the end of August. For help applying, or to find out more details, get in touch with Madeleys on 01952 727007.