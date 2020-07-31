Scheme will help flood-hit farmers

For the first time since the scheme was established it includes Herefordshire, as well as areas of Shropshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

Land in Herefordshire needs to have been directly affected by flooding from either the Rivers Wye, Lugg, Teme and/or Arrow. Sadly other rivers which also caused flooding and significant damage have not been included.

The minimum grant is £500 and the maximum available is £25,000. The deadline for applications is September 1.

Applications are now online, and on entering your business SBI you will be able to tell straight away if you are eligible for the scheme or not.

Only certain uninsurable recover works are eligible including repairing stone walls, fences, gates and gateways, tracks and bridges, and restoring land by removing debris, recultivating and reseeding with grass or cover crop.

In most instances of repair both before and after photographic evidence will be required, without which it may not be possible to submit your claim. Work that has already been completed can be claimed against, providing the photographic evidence is available.

Ellie Watkins, Agri Advisor