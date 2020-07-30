Preparing for new term

Harper looks at the key issues facing farmers locally, nationally and globally; from soil health to implementing precision technology, Harper brings the past and the future of farming together to solve today’s problems.

Offering programmes of study that enable further advancements in these fields, Harper Adams can also boast outstanding successes in the recently published National Student Survey and the Graduate Outcomes Surveys – achieving 90.4 per cent student satisfaction (Top 10 in the UK) and 98.8 per cent graduate employment, the highest ranked of all universities in the country.

If you or a friend or family member is still seeking a university place for a September 2020 start, it is not too late. The website will explain all of the routes available – from food technology to mechanical engineering, and there will be Clearing Virtual Open Days on August 14 and August 17 to look at your options, take a virtual tour of our impressive campus, talk to academics and support staff and discover which course best matches your passion or ambition.

To find out more information about our range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional development courses visit www.harper-adams.ac.uk

Laura Meadows is communications officer at Harper Adams University