Maintaining our research is vital

We can call upon more than 50 uninterrupted years of data from farmland in Sussex, 25 years of annual count data in the uplands, and 11 years of tagging 10,000 salmon on the River Frome. But if we can’t pay our scientists, this all stops.

The immediate impact on the trust of the current circumstances is likely to be a loss of £1 million due to the cancellation of all fundraising events. Without the GWCT, the countryside would look very different.

Grey partridge could be on the verge of extinction in the UK. Regulation for game shooting would likely be very different. The breadth of research carried out shows how game management can continue to be sustainable and benefit wider wildlife.

Teresa Dent, chief executive of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust.