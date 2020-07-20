Dive in to flood recovery fund

Phase Three will help those farmers who were severely affected by flooding from Storm Dennis and the subsequent heavy rainfall in February 2020. During that heavy rainfall there was significant damage to flood defences which led to thousands of acres of agricultural land being inundated with flood water for several weeks.

Grants are available to landowners of between £500 and £25,000 to cover a number of repair costs, including removing debris, recultivation and replacing damaged field gates.

This scheme provides a contribution to the uninsured losses incurred by eligible farmers. Farmers who have already repaired damage caused by the flooding should keep records of all relevant evidence, including receipts and before and after photos in order to help the Rural Payments Agency process eligible applications promptly.

The grant application window is open until September 1 of this year. Please contact our team of experts if you require assistance to apply.

Richard Corbett, Partner in Roger Parry & Partners’ Oswestry office