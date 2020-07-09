Organic farm sees huge increase in trade

The team at Fordhall Organic Farm, Market Drayton, have celebrated the good news as they welcome normality as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

The farm shop has expanded its range through lockdown, introduced a local organic milk vending machine and supported many small producers in the process.

Farmer, Ben Hollins, said: "We didn't know what to expect when lockdown hit, but we have been overwhelmed by the local support we have received. After the initial rush, we thought that trade would return to previous levels, but we are so pleased that our new customers are returning time and time again.

"This has meant that we have been able to support far more local businesses in these challenging times. For example we now stock organic eggs from Manor Farm in Wem. They used to supply the hospitality trade but when that closed overnight, we became an outlet for them.

"Taylor's Dairy was another new local farm we started working with through the crisis, and our organic milk vending machine has been a huge success. The continued trade has meant that we have been able to retain a much bigger variety of products in our shop.

”I think our customers have enjoyed our farm videos on Facebook too. It has been really rewarding to hear the feedback from people about them. My particular favourite was being able to share a video of our new Highland calf taking his first steps."

The café onsite remains closed for now, but the farm have announced that its popular outdoor Grazing Cabin will be opening. Visitors can feast upon a variety of hot and cold snacks and drinks including stuffed Staffordshire oatcakes, egg baps, homemade cakes and scones.

Whilst there is no seating available at the café, the delicious delights can be enjoyed while exploring the farm, which is free to visit from Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am – 4pm, and Sunday from 10am – 4pm.

Youngsters can let off steam and search for farmer Ben’s lost sheep on the free family- friendly trail, play in the woods and say hello to the farm’s gorgeous Gloucester Old Spot free range piglets.

Dogs are welcome on the farm but must be kept on a lead because of the livestock.

To keep up to date with all the news from Fordhall Organic Farm, follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fordhallorganicfarm/