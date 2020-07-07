Ensuring a fair deal for farmers

We argued for a commission as our Government moves towards new trade deals with the EU, USA and others.

Our concern and, it seems, that of the wider public, is that such deals need to be fair and allow Shropshire farmers and those across the UK to compete on equal terms.

That means we should not undermine our industry by allowing in imports that are produced to lower standards than our own, on metrics like animal welfare and the environment.

We are not protectionist, but failure to encompass such standards in a transparent and rigorous way, not only puts our farmers at a competitive disadvantage, it would also risk undermining other priorities including on environmental protection and climate change.

We've held briefings and meetings with farmers and growers and MPs and we have seen a surge in public support – more than a million people signed our food standards petition.

This can be found here: https://www.nfuonline.com/news/latest-news/food-standards-petition/

We have had backing from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and many others and I'd like to extend a thank you to everyone for backing British farming at this time.

Rob Newbery, NFU West Midlands regional director