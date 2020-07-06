Farming column: Soaring success of cow sales

I spoke to Jenny Layton-Mills and the senior partners in Knighton who all agreed that as long as I could arrange the sale I would be given the opportunity. I was very grateful for the chance as this would be my cattle-selling debut in what I hope to be a career. I got on the phone straight away in order to see how many farmers would be interested – the interest was overwhelming.

June 5 was the first sale of 60 grazing/cull/barren cows at Knighton market alongside 200 store cattle and 60 feeding bulls.

An entry of 60 cows sold to an outstanding trade with a ring full of buyers creating competitive bidding on all lots.

To take advantage of the buoyant trade we held an extra sale of cows in June, again the sale was a success.

Next sale of cull/barren cows, feeding bulls and store cattle is on July 17. We have around 50 cows entered for this sale already with several more entries expected and invited.

The sales will then be held on the third Friday of every month.

Lloyd Humphreys, McCartneys.