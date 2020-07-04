New campaign to promote lamb

Collaborating with Quality Meat Scotland and Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), our aim is to inspire consumers, particularly families and older couples, to add lamb to their shopping baskets through a comprehensive advertising activity, which puts enticing recipes at its heart.

We have a celebrity chef supporting the campaign and they will demonstrate to consumers how easy, versatile and tasty lamb can be. This will include tips on cooking lamb on the BBQ, as well as sharing recipes and other helpful cooking tips.

If you’re looking for inspiration there is a range of great dishes using different lamb cuts, including lamb chops with feta, lamb and tzatziki pitta using leg steaks, lamb satay skewers and a pulled lamb shoulder wrap. All of these will be featured on AHDB’s Simply Beef & Lamb website.

Advertising will feature on TVs through video on-demand services, on national radio, in newspapers, across social media and digital adverts too. You can join in by cooking and sharing your favourite lamb dish on social media, using the hashtag #MakeItLamb.

Clive Brown is Head of Knowledge Exchange with AHDB Beef & Lamb.