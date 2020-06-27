Planning for a post-Covid world

However, as the post Covid-19 era brings further economic uncertainty, it is best to contact planning professionals early with any thought processes to enable a successful plan.

Glamping has been a successful diversification option for many and fairly simple in gaining planning consents. However, more people are after an experience, and want to spend time in the countryside holidaying and enjoying freedom and opportunities they have been deprived of for months.

A unique selling point is crucial to successful diversification. This is also favourable in planning terms to your local authority. National planning policy is very supportive of well perceived and viable schemes. Local planning policy wants to encourage a diverse, affluent rural economy, increasing employment, visitors and essentially creating tourism, all while retaining the openness of the countryside and retaining the landscape.

Nine times out of 10 a diversification opportunity will require planning input or consent of some sort.

Of course, every scheme is individual and can only be viable in planning terms so long as it passes the relevant tests, complies with planning policy, and avoids harm to any designations or assets.

Planning input and advice early on will iron out any issues and constraints you may have to overcome.

Nia Borsey is a graduate planner at Fisher German