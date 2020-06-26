Milk your moments in tough times

But more recently, like every aspect of agriculture, dairy farmers and processors face a new challenge – the fallout of coronavirus.

Coronavirus has presented us with many hurdles, but in difficult circumstances often great things and people emerge. And it’s this coming together in times of adversity that led to the announcement of a new £1 million dairy marketing campaign – a partnership between the dairy industry, processors, farmers and government.

We’ve teamed up with mental health charity Mind to highlight the importance of human connections and are encouraging open conversations with others to make a positive impact on mental health.

We are encouraging consumers to record their own moments to share with their friends on social media using the #MilkYourMoments hashtag, alongside advertising on social media, billboards near supermarkets, radio and television.

Consumers will be prompted to visit the Milk Your Moments website, which will generate a random ‘moment of inspiration’ and donate £1 to Mind.

We hope that everyone – retailers, processors, individuals, and farmers – can come together to help support this campaign and celebrate the important role dairy plays in all our lives.

Learn more about the campaign at ahdb.org.uk/milk-your-moments

Paul Flanagan, AHDB Dairy strategy director