Virus has hit our income hard

Throughout this worrying time for those in the farming community the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution Freephone Helpline of 0808 281 9490 has been operating as normal, with someone there to listen and offer advice confidentially.

It is a national grant-giving charity started 160 years ago by John Mechi, a farmer worried after seeing the poverty of people working in the rural community.

The Shropshire committee had planned activities to raise funds and awareness of the work RABI does, but due to the pandemic all fundraising events have been cancelled until it is safe to rearrange.

Sadly there will be a huge drop in income, and as a committee we are grateful for those who have sent donations to RABI.

The callers to the helpline are anxious about the impact on their mental health, and the loss of income with the volatility in the markets, especially within the dairy, beef and sheep businesses.

The agricultural food and drink industry is the UK's largest manufacturing sector with a vital role in the supply chain, employing over four million people.

Christine Downes, RABI Shropshire committee member.