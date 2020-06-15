Adapting with Cereals LIVE

The Cereals organising team confirmed over the two days that they had 10,000 unique viewers from over 71 countries – which is a tremendous feat.

A number of our farming departments held talks through webinars and live chat rooms on current matters including 2021 cropping, benchmarking and Countryside Stewardship. In particular, a colleague from our Oxford office, George Badger, was part of a talk on the AHDB theatre webinar on rethinking the arable rotation as we adapt to ELMS.

Part of his discussion looks at alternative break crops and the use of a two year sown legume fallow (AB15-CSS) – a hot topic of conversation with the demise of oilseed rape.

Should you wish to revisit any of the Cereals material, please do talk to one of the farming consultants, who would be happy to assist you and your business going forward. Our content will be available online through our rural hub along with wider estate matters – https://rural.struttandparker.com/

Dan Matthews, farm consultant in the Shrewsbury office of Strutt & Parker.