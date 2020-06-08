Safety steps in the countryside

Many of our clients have reported an unprecedented number of people accessing their land, both on and off registered footpaths, writes Rhydian Scurlock-Jones.

These areas are often close to a working environment which is potentially dangerous. At this time of year there’s also the additional worry of having young lambs and livestock, particularly when walkers are out with dogs.

Robust health and safety procedures are essential.

While ongoing maintenance of all footpaths should continue, additional actions such as tying gates open to reduce the need for walkers to touch them and displaying notices requesting that users follow social distancing guidelines can help.

Signage is key. If there are farming operations that are happening or livestock close to footpaths, then it’s important to warn walkers to be careful and keep dogs on leads, for example.

It’s also possible to temporarily offer an alternative route to avoid gardens and farmyards. However any diversions should be clearly signposted as being permissive rights and the existing route must be kept open.