Sales continue in uncertain times

First and foremost, sales of prime, store and cull animals is still permitted. All livestock markets in the country should be operating a “drop and go” policy. Sellers should not be entering the market premises by foot.

When dropping off livestock, farmers must remain in their vehicles, market staff should unload the trailers on their behalf, and sale documentation must be collected by auctioneers/staff from the vendor who remains in their vehicle.

The aim is to reduce attendance at markets to the bare minimum. When in market buyers must stand two metres apart. This includes ringside and in queues for payment. In some instances, buyers will need to buy for additional accounts, to further restrict the number of people in market and to assist those who have been identified as vulnerable.

It was due to the success of the implementation of drop and go and social distancing within markets that DEFRA and the Welsh Government permitted the sales of some breeding stock.

While these restrictions have not been ideal, they have allowed the continued sale of livestock throughout these uncertain times in a safe way.

Ellie Watkins of Agri Advisor