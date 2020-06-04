Harper's first virtual open day

They provide an unrivalled opportunity for prospective students to meet with teaching and support staff, students, and view the campus for themselves; a chance to see if it is the place for them. An important step in making an informed decision about their higher education.

However, with the current pandemic universities across the country are having to try and recreate these vital experiences through virtual platforms, aiming to replicate where possible the experience a student would gain at a campus open day.

This has been especially true at Harper Adams University. We’ve been working very hard to create an experience that we believe will be suitably informative, helpful and enjoyable to prospective students so that they can gain an insight of what it’s like to study at Harper Adams, all from the comfort of their own homes.

We’re thrilled to be able to invite prospective students to our first ever virtual open day on June 17. During the experience, attendees will be able to find out more about the courses, hear from our course managers, speak to the course team and students, and explore the campus in an interactive virtual tour.

Book online: harper.ac.uk/open

Kimberley Chadwick, Outreach Manager, Harper Adams