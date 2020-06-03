Representing the best of British

Thankfully, our new paddocks and grazing platforms are flourishing and the cows are drinking and eating as much as they can get. It has been a relief that our milk contract has stayed buoyant and drying off some of the cows a few weeks early has meant we haven’t needed to pour milk away.

Our work with LIC International and the subsequent move to autumn block calving has also been really successful.

Our new arrivals included a rake and mower just in time for the haylage and silage cuts. We have subsequently enjoyed getting some good footage with the New Holland kit.

We have high hopes for the farm and college as we want to represent the best of British. Therefore, following on from the successful adaptation of the dairy systems, we have decided to sell our current sheep flock and move to some great Shropshire replacements. We want the students to be more involved with improving flock performance and hopefully next year getting to some shows.

This Friday you can find out more about North Shropshire College and our Walford courses by joining our live remote open event. Just go to our website to join us www.nsc.ac.uk.

Bronwen Bray is head of Walford Campus