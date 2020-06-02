Social media key to businesses emerging from lockdown

As we start to emerge from the constraints of lockdown, now is the time to tap in to the marketing resources available online, with many potential new customers, clients and investors indulging in more screen time than ever before. Here are my tips to help you utilise social media as a marketing tool.

Twitter is home to fast-paced news sharing, so use it to share up to date announcements with your community. If you are waiting to reopen, prepare announcement posts now ready to share.

Facebook offers flexibility – you can post images, videos, polls, events, and competitions, and boost posts or create adverts for a targeted audience. Use it to engage with new and existing customers, and encourage followers to leave reviews.

Instagram is the ideal space to showcase pictures of your products. ‘Insta-reality’ is also proving to be a successful tool with companies giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at what they do.

LinkedIn should not be ignored if you want to build business connections, and it also attracts people looking for career growth. Your team can be notified when you update the company page, so they can engage with posts to improve your audience reach.

Tara Dickinson-Barry, Marketing and Outreach Officer at Farm491