Welcome dairy support for farmers

These announcements are great news and much needed for dairy farmers who have been left to struggle, in an extremely vulnerable position, because of the impact of Covid-19 on the marketplace.

With some dairy farmers facing financial difficulties and excess milk, the new fund, announced recently, will provide support for those most in need.

Eligible dairy farmers will be entitled to up to £10,000 each, to cover 70 per cent of their lost income during April and May to ensure they can continue to operate and sustain production capacity without impacting on animal welfare.

More detail on how to apply for the fund will be issued in due course. Please get in touch if you require advice or assistance from our team of experts with your application.

Richard Corbett of Roger Parry & Partners