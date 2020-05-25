MP's plea to help Young Farmers

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden this week announced that £150 million, which had been left in dormant bank accounts, would be 'unlocked' to help charities, social enterprise companies and vulnerable individuals.

And Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has now written to Environment Secretary George Eustice asking that support is given to the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs.

Mr Kawczynski described Young Farmers, which is made up of people aged 10-26, as the 'most underrated youth organisation in the country

Mr Kawczynski said the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs had been going for 75 years, and played a significant role in providing dedicated support to young people in agriculture and the countryside

He said there were 18 Young Farmers' clubs in the county, with 800 members, and added that the clubs made a large contribution to the community and charities.

"Last year the club took part in a biking around the whole of Wales in a week, raising over £28,000 for Breast Cancer and Cancer Now charities," said Mr Kawczynski.

He said the club was normally self-financing, but had this year been forced to abandon its fundraising activities. All staff had been furloughed, and the federation was on course to lose £50,000 this year.

"The work that the Young Farmers’ Clubs do is hugely important to young adults in rural areas, and prides itself in being open to all young people who enjoy the countryside and rural life," said Mr Kawczynski.

"Young Farmers’ Clubs also provide significant mental health and wellbeing support to young people across Shropshire, particularly those who would normally experience the adverse effect of rural isolation and as suck the lack of opportunity.

"The club not only encourages young people in their love for agriculture, but also gives young people a unique opportunity to develop skills, work with their local communities, travel abroad, take part in a varied competitions programme and enjoy a dynamic social life.

"I cannot emphasise enough how valuable this club is to Shropshire and we must keep it going for future farmers and the farming industry as a whole."