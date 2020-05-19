Answering coronavirus questions

Whether it’s having to furlough staff or how to deal with the sale of property, there are many questions about how we navigate our way through this "new normal."

To help, we have collated a comprehensive library of dozens of the most frequently asked questions we have received since the Covid-19 lockdown began as part of our #askfbcmb campaign.

We have also extended #askfbcmb to answer individual questions from those in the rural sector to help them negotiate the minefield of new regulations.

The most commonly-asked questions can be found at www.fbcmb.co.uk/coronavirus-help but we would welcome questions from anyone who has a query that we have not yet covered.

While we are not able to offer specific legal advice directly to the questioner, we can answer the principles raised and add the response to our answer bank for everyone to benefit from.

You can use the #askfbcmb hashtag on your social channels to pose any coronavirus-related legal question you have or you can email us directly if preferred at info@fbcmb.co.uk.

Sarah Baugh heads the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler