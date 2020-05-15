Shropshire donkey park owner thanks public for donations - but warns future remains 'bleak'

Supermarkets, businesses and residents have come to the aid of Scotty's Donkey and Animal Park in Norton, which has not had its usual income from visitors since last summer.

But owner Tony Scott said with little chance of opening within the next two to three months, the future of the farm is still a concern.

The 68-year-old, who works 12- to 14-hour days, seven days a week at the farm between Bridgnorth and Telford with his wife Christine, launched an appeal for help which has been raised from £7,500 to £12,000.

Having started the business in 2013 with two donkeys and a couple of Jacob sheep, the couple now house alpacas, pigs, turkeys, donkeys, goats, horses, cows, rare-breed sheep, chickens, guinea pigs, rabbits and 10 different species of tortoise.

Tony Scott at Scotty's Animal and Donkey Farm launched an appeal to help the farm survive

Tony said: "Things have gone well with the appeal. We've had to raise it as the lockdown is lasting longer than we originally thought.

"We're concerned now about whether we can open much before the winter.

"But people have been so generous in helping us. We've had money donated to buy food and fruit and veg delivered to us by all the big supermarkets. Pet shops have supplied food for the rabbits and we've had people donate hay, straw and haylage."

But with the peak season passing Tony and his animals by, he is having to make changes to ensure a chance of reopening in the coming months.

Tony added: "It's looking a bit bleak at the moment but fingers crossed we might be able to open later on in the year.

"We're working on making alterations to our entrance as it isn't very good in one sense – it's one way in and back out again so we're looking at changing that.

"We're also putting up protective shields by the tills but there's just no way we could open in the near future with how things are now.

"The earliest we could open is the end of July, and even that doesn't give us much time before winter."

Donations to the farm can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scottysdonkeys