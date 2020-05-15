Big change brings big opportunities

This is going to be the biggest change to the farming industry in a generation. It will be a complete change from the Basic Payment Scheme and move towards an approach where farmers are paid public money for the "public goods" they produce – such as enhancing air and water quality, tackling climate change or improving animal welfare.

Just this week we are finalising Basic Payment Scheme and Countryside Stewardship annual claims for clients, which now has an extended deadline of June 15. We are also planning new applications under Countryside Stewardship which need to be submitted by July 31. But these are increasingly looking like they will eventually be changing.

What this brings about is an opportunity to look at farming differently – and it’s imperative that farming businesses start doing this right away, and don’t get caught out.

There are lots of opportunities to explore and take advantage of, and that is where using a chartered surveyor becomes vital.

Paul Madeley is managing director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors in Much Wenlock