Farming column: Survive, adapt, and thrive

Our focus has been communicating with clients on the financial and grant support being made available by the government, with banks, as a result of the crisis.

Grant support to the agricultural sector has been restricted, but there is support available for those that have diversified and dairy farmers. We are also working closely with the banks to assist our clients and to enable the banks to support our clients financially in these challenging times.

Our clients impacted by Covid-19 are working through what may be termed the "survival" phase of the crisis and now looking at what changes they need to make to their operations to adapt their business and plan for the new “normal.” By adapting, businesses may respond as and when restrictions change and opportunities arise on the "other side."

Businesses able to adapt through the crisis will be stronger and able to face the challenges of the future. We are determined to support and protect our people and clients at this difficult time.

Roy Jackson is rural services partner at Whittingham Riddell