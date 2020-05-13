Shropshire Rural Support a phone call away

This is a timely reminder to the farming community that Shropshire Rural Support is here for you and the people you care about. We know and understand farming – the good and the bad.

Not least that livestock means there is no let up from obvious daily routines. No let up from seasonal work, lambing, drilling crops and silaging; plus the added pressure of farm assurance and the dread of TB testing.

We understand there is no let up in the farmhouse with RPA forms and maps, movement licences and BPS application – with the extended date now June 15.

And we understand that personal issues, illness, divorce, bereavement and often the underlying worries about succession, just make things even worse.

We are here to listen confidentially and without time constraint. Shropshire Rural Support can and do enable problems, which faced alone seem insurmountable, to be tackled. We source the appropriate help through our broad network of advisors and organisation links.

The Shropshire Rural Support Helpline on 0300 123 2825 is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Email: ruth@shropshire-rural-support.org.uk

Shropshire Rural Support (members prefer anonymity)