Fields put on annual spring show as the weather forecast looks up

Oswestry | Farming

They have brought a little brightness to our lives at a difficult time. Rapeseed fields have put on their impressive spring show.

Colourful rapeseed fields dominate the landscape alongside the A5 in Shropshire

And, seen from the air, they are just as spectacular as at ground level.

This drone image was captured by Shropshire Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield. It shows a rapeseed field near Knockin Heath, cut in two by the normally busy A5.

The golden yellow plant used to make rapeseed oil is a common sight on farmland in late spring. The colour fades about now, ahead of it being harvested in August.

Dry weather in the last month has created a challenge for farmers. There is also little prospect of any sustained rainfall in the near future.

Forecasters say the bright conditions will continue, with temperatures rising.

