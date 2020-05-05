Apply now for Countryside Stewardship

It secures a source of income for five years through a time of phased reduction in BPS payments while we wait for the rollout of the replacement Environmental Land Management Scheme.

ELMS will reward land managers for producing public goods such as better air and water quality and improved countryside access. A national pilot will be rolled out next year with the scheme expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024 as area-based payments continue to be phased out.

Defra says CS agreement holders will not be unfairly disadvantaged when we transition to new arrangements under ELM. Rural businesses should consider these schemes as a means of reducing the impact on the Basic Payment Scheme transition which starts for certain claimants from 2021.

Countryside Stewardship now offers four simpler and quicker ways to apply for wildlife offers to complement the Higher Tier and Mid Tier offers and all valid applications for any of the four new wildlife packages (for arable, lowland grazing, upland, and mixed farming) will be guaranteed funding.

Edward Page, associate director, Davis Meade Property Consultants