Young farmers in Shropshire could become ambassadors for National Farmers' Union

The NFU has kicked off recruitment for its student and young farmer ambassador programme for the second year.

The union is searching for young people across Wales and England to make a mark on British farming in 2020.

The programme made a huge impact in its first year, with ambassadors representing Britain’s farmers at more than 14 events, in dozens of media appearances, and across the length and breadth of the country.

Up to a dozen young people who are passionate about farming and rural life will be given a chance to represent the NFU at events such as the Lord Mayor’s Show and NFU Conference, and guest edit the NFU’s #StudentFarmer magazine.

Successful applicants will gain a unique insight into some essential aspects of the agricultural industry, with previous trips including a tour of the Houses of Parliament, a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels and an overview of the British cut flower supply chain.

NFU Cymru president John Davies said: “I am thrilled at the success of our student and young farmer ambassador programme in 2019 and have been incredibly proud to see our ambassadors representing the next generation, who are going to be crucial in championing farming in the years to come.

“I encourage anyone with a passion for this industry who wants to make their voice heard and open the door to a career in agriculture to apply.

"I can’t wait to welcome the new class of 2020 to NFU Cymru and watch them make their mark.”

Advertising

Ambassadors from the first cohort praised the programme and urged young farmers to get involved.

Young farmer and university student Sioned Davies, from Brecon, said: “The programme has been such a fantastic opportunity.

"It has been great to see like-minded people within the industry, have guidance in crucial skills and to have our voices heard as part of the future of farming.

“I have really felt as if we have made an impact spreading the positive message of British farming.”

Advertising

Agricultural engineering lecturer Gethin Johnson, from Carmarthenshire, said: “To be one of 10 like-minded young farmers on the NFU student and young farmer ambassador programme this year has been an incredible experience.

“From parading a tractor through the streets of London in front of more than 500,000 spectators to being sat in the European Parliament in Brussels, it’s truly been a once in a lifetime experience and I urge every young farmer to apply for this year’s ambassadorship.”

Applications are now open until July 1.

Visit web.nfuonline.com/ambassadors