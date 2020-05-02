Standing tall waiting for better days

Coronavirus is having a massive effect on businesses and the lives of everyone in our country as we learn to adapt to a totally different way of life.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution is receiving a large number of calls, Freephone 0808 281 9490, from worried farming families, needing reassurance and practical help. The farming charities have teamed together under Farming Help and a call to 03000 111999, a helpline operated by Farming Community Network, can offer confidential help and most importantly someone to listen and support.

Those working to produce our food are used to self isolating, in tractor cabs, lambing sheds, fencing, and milking. However the worries and uncertainties of the future can loom very large. Like every charity RABI has seen its income from fundraising and investments drop, and are very grateful for any donations given, contact: help@rabi.org.uk

Some words I saw recently: If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and still they stand tall and wait for better days to come.

Christine Downes, Shropshire committee member of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution