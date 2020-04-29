Flour is the new loo roll!

The supermarket shelves have been bare and my Sunday roasts just haven’t been the same without a Yorkshire pudding.

The National Association of British and Irish Millers advise that there’s no shortage of flour and that millers are working at full capacity but they simply can’t keep up with packing small bags, which are in high demand from new-found home bakers.

With no flour and a busy workload, baking has been shelved, at least for the time being and my focus is balancing the new homeworking/home schooling regime. I was already set up to work from home, with access to cloud-based systems but we’ve also embraced some new technology to enable us to keep in touch as a team and keep working hard for our farming clients.

All of our Basic Payment Scheme and Countryside Stewardship Applications are being carried out remotely via video conferencing and screen sharing.

Clients can still get us on the office landline, and we’ve introduced an online booking system for a FREE initial planning consultation with a 'virtual site visit'.

Thankfully, a local catering company has now come to the rescue with the promise of flour in my next delivery of fresh fruit and veg. Roll on Sunday!

Melanie Holt, rural chartered surveyor, agricultural valuer and planning consultant, Moule & Co.