Stay safe – and keep covered.

As Covid-19 turns the entire world upside down, it is affecting every sector in every corner of the UK. Nothing is normal but we are all trying to readjust and our farming community is no exception.

We thank you for rising to the challenge to feed the nation with courage and determination, despite the pressures on all of us, be they personal, financial or mental health and wellbeing.

Although it isn’t business as we know it, it is business as usual and the KLF team are working hard remotely to ensure you are insured. If you have made changes to your business during this period of uncertainty, don’t forget to keep us informed.

Despite what is going on it’s essential to make sure you have the right cover in place. Although we can’t visit you on-farm, we can do all that is needed to keep you covered.

In the meantime, stay safe. We don’t just mean with self-isolation and the virus. Don’t take short cuts because you are short staffed, and while children are home-schooling drill into them the importance of farm safety.

Also, be vigilant. Rural crime is an increasing problem during this strange time.

Keith Fowles is the owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.