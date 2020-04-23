Let’s feed our nation

The speed of change is breathtaking and making the right decisions for our families and businesses relies on having good access to relevant information.

In light of the current epidemic, we realise some businesses are in crisis, while others are having to significantly change the way they work or the markets they supply.

Coronavirus has, understandably, challenged the agriculture and horticulture industry, raising concerns around food security and labour, but this has also created an opportunity to review how we currently do business and support our local community.

Our market intelligence team is busier than ever, delivering up-to-date market analysis and commentary to help you make informed business decisions.

To bring all the latest advice together in one place, we’ve created specific Coronavirus-related pages. Here, you can access the latest government advice for employers and employees, links to other industry organisations, frequently asked questions and a wealth of tools and business information – just visit ahdb.org.uk/coronavirus

If you can’t find what you’re looking for and you want to get in touch, our Coronavirus help desk is available via telephone: 024 7601 9361 or email: coronavirus.helpdesk@ahdb.org.uk

Jane King is chief executive officer of AHDB