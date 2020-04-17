Virus has caused price volatility

In more ways than one, not only did March bring rain in biblical amounts, nature then decided to make up for it with a much-needed east wind and sunshine. This has helped transform the winter crops. Combined with an early dose of fertiliser we have seen crops tiller like mad and fill in the rows.

This leads on nicely to a trace element application; it is always well worth seeing if a crop is deficient in nutrients with a tissue test. Some trace elements are easy to see. However others are more difficult such as Boron, a cheap fix that could help yield.

Coronavirus has had its own effect on agriculture. It has made the prices a lot more volatile throughout the sector, but where wheat is worth more than £160 I would say cash in on old and new crop.

It has had its effect in another way too – while commuting the six mile trip from home to some ground away on the Ford 3610 to do some grass harrowing I didn’t have to pull over once, which is quite a result at under 20 mph.

Owain Roberts, of G.O. Davies (Westbury) grain merchants