Support our farmers for when this ends

I'm self-isolating but have I done any naughty things without knowing it? Not so far, hopefully!

Now people are having to think differently about basic lifestyles. I'm fine, I've meat and fruit in the freezer – oh and the odd cake! But it must be frightening to have no back-up plan and not be allowed out shopping.

Toilet paper hasn't figured high in my priorities, but dirty clothes could become a problem soon , especially as I'm gardening again.

Wouldn't it be nice if the milkman came into his own again delivering around here in glass bottles, a win-win? And if we grew vegetables and wore handed down clothes?

It's serious of course, not seeing people. And hearing about those with the virus, like my daughter who works in radiology, it makes it more real.

A salutary quote: "Pollution levels drop with fewer cars, planes and ships but the same number of cows." So is global warming really farming's fault? Let's support our farmers and our country for the future. For when this ends.

Rosemary Allen is a retired livestock farmer living near Ellesmere