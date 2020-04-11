Our lambs have arrived and all of the cows are happily grazing in the new paddocks.

The college is quiet but our staff are working hard supporting students from home. Our nursery staff are busy, and in Hereford, staff are producing protective equipment for the health service. As always our farm, animal unit and equine staff are busier than ever looking after the animals. The fields are ready for the new crops and the alpacas, goats and rabbits are also enjoying the spring growth.

It was hard work putting in the extra fencing, water troughs and new paddocks but it is now paying off. We are strip grazing the paddocks and checking the growth daily.

The extra sunlight and surplus rain fall is producing really fertile pasture. The paddocks are growing a wonderful 22kgs dry matter of grass per hectare each day, so it is great to see the cows out and thriving. We thought milk production would drop while the cows adjust to the new system. However, lo and behold milk production is up and the feed bills are down.

The extra grass also means we can weather any problems with food supply. In such difficult times it is good to know that sometimes nature is on our side.

Bronwen Bray is Head of Walford Campus