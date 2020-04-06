Free online seminars for farmers

Shropshire surveyors Davis Meade Property Consultants will be holding a series of topical seminars for up to 50 clients at a time using the web/phone application Zoom.

“This will enable us to keep in touch with our clients and support them during these unprecedented times,” said Philip Meade, principal of DMPC at Oswestry.

“Farmers and their staff are used to working on their own but this Covid crisis has meant they cannot even have face to face contact at livestock markets or with their suppliers so some are feeling more isolated than ever.”

“The online application Zoom will enable us to reach a large number of people at once and we hope to offer one or two seminars a month, covering subjects such as landlord and tenancy matters and rents, grant schemes, planning, natural capital and coping with the Covid crisis.

“The basic idea will be a short presentation on key points relating to the subject followed by a question and answer session, aiming for maybe 60 mins in total.”

He said guest speakers may be invited in the future to speak on specialised topics.

“We are limiting places on the seminars to 50 and will be aiming to do one or two a month depending on demand with more being put on if needed.“

Interested farmers should send an application for virtual tickets to oswestry@dmpcuk.com