Benefits of milk recording service

Along with my wife Dee and son David, we milk the herd twice a day through a 10:20 swingover parlour with average yields of over 9,000 litres, butterfat at 4.35 per cent and protein at 3.31 per cent.

Our milking herd is cubicle housed and in the summer grazed outside in the daytime. The herd is fed grass silage and maize with additional nuts fed in the parlour based on yield.

We are fortunate that our farm has good grass so we are able to make the most of this through grazing and silage. However the maize is supplied as part of a contract with a local farmer.

Five years ago we joined the Cattle Information Service for our monthly milk recording and set the herd up on the Holstein Complete package.

The monthly milk recording is a great service supported with excellent data on a secure YourHerd portal enabling me to review if milk yield is up or down and identify any problems early on.

CIS also offer a free MobileHerd app which is extremely useful when I am out with the cows. I would not go without my phone as I have all the information to hand especially useful when looking at the youngstock.

Paul Bradley farms near Whitchurch