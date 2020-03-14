Exciting new projects await the children

Our focus has been on the outdoor area, working with Lithic Fire to design and build an African-inspired keyhole garden. Its unique dry stone walled structure is designed to retain nutrients and moisture, fed via a central composting basket.

I’m looking forward to seeing the children being hands on with the ‘Cultivate, Cook and Compost’ element of the MOSAIC offering.

Another stylish new feature of the garden is the sandstone fire pit, perfect for baking twisty bread sticks made by little hands during food workshops. Children will also have the opportunity to create fresh herby oils to complement their bakes.

Equally as exciting are the newly constructed raised beds, which will host a variety of seasonal edibles. This will be an area for discovery, with children taking on the ‘Fabulous Fruit Adventure’ and tempting their taste buds with smoothies and dips. Sadly, the greenhouse base is looking a bit lonely but with a prayer and a break in the clouds, we can begin to piece the house together.

With the MOSAIC launch around the corner, these are exciting times at Turnastone, where we look forward to offering a warm welcome to our local schools and groups.

Vickie Tomkins is the Countryside Restoration Trust’s education officer