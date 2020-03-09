Checklist to thwart farm thieves

But there are practical steps you can take to protect your farm. Here they are:

1 CCTV –The installation of CCTV cameras and dummy cameras can help you protect the most vulnerable areas of your farm

2 Keep tractors and farm machinery locked and out of sight and consider “layers of security” such as immobilisers, chip keys and CESAR security marking.

3 With quad bikes and all terrain vehicles, fit GPS tracking devices, wheel clamps and locking posts. Remove the keys and park larger vehicles in front of access doors where possible.

4 Lighting – criminals do not like to be seen! Check your premises for vulnerable areas and install good lighting to outbuildings, yards and houses to discourage unwelcome visitors.

5 Tools and farm equipment are very desirable. Take photos of tools, record serial numbers and consider Datatag security marking. Ensure tools are stored in lockable storage containers fixed to the ground or the wall.

6 Livestock – where possible consider advanced marking systems using coded microdots and always mark stock using a recommended method. Regularly check fields with livestock and keep fences, hedges and perimeters in good repair.

Keith Fowles is the owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.