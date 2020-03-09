Badger cull ‘vital’ in tackling TB, says union

The NFU said culling must be retained in order to get on top of the disease quickly in areas where it is endemic.

It comes as the Government has announced culling is to be phased out to be replaced with a cattle vaccine.

It said trials of a vaccine will take place over the next five years, and there are plans to vaccinate more badgers.

But Stuart Roberts, NFU deputy president, said: “Bovine TB continues to devastate family farming businesses across large parts of the country. Last year nearly 33,000 cattle were slaughtered in England because of this terrible disease.

"The NFU has always been absolutely clear that any move away from an intensive culling policy – whether that’s in five years, 10 years or longer – should not be rushed and sufficient science and evidence must support any such move. In areas where TB in badgers is endemic, we must retain culling as a vital tool enabling industry to get on top of the disease quickly and reduce further transmission.

"The NFU supports tackling the disease in every possible way but it is frustrating that too often culling and badger vaccination are given a false equivalence. Vaccination may have a role to play in areas where TB hasn’t taken hold, but it is important to note vaccination has never been demonstrated to reduce the disease with the same efficacy as culling, nor has it ever cured an infected badger.

Eradicating

“We welcome other measures to assist in eradicating this disease such as further funding and research into cattle vaccination and look forward to the results of field trials. However, we are still currently waiting for answers if an effective, practical and accessible cattle vaccine is achievable which can protect our cattle within a cost-effective framework."

Advertising

Opponents of the badger cull have said it is inhumane and ineffective, but the Government backed the policy.

The first cull zones were created in 2013 in Somerset and Gloucestershire.

In September, badger culling was extended to 40 areas including Bristol, Cheshire, Devon, Cornwall, Staffordshire, Dorset, Herefordshire and Wiltshire.

Farmers said it was necessary to control the disease that devastates the beef and dairy industries, while the Government claimed it had led to reductions in the incidence of TB.

Now Defra plans to gradually phase out "intensive culling" following a breakthrough by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha).

Previously it was not possible to vaccinate cattle as tests for the disease could not differentiate between vaccinated animals and those infected by bovine TB, but Apha has developed an "effective" test which can be trialled alongside the BCG vaccine.