Going to the dogs with farm diversification

As planners we are seeing a new diversification trend, this being the dog exercise area – an area where the public can pay to exercise their dogs in a safe secure location, often with agility obstacles provided.

The idea has become popular in Cheshire and we have had numerous clients essentially jumping on the bandwagon to gain a low input diversification use on land with little agricultural value to them.

A planning application is required to change the use of land to an area used to exercise dogs. There is no physical permanent development happening on the site, so in most local planning policy it is viewed as an acceptable use in open countryside and supports rural and farm diversification.

Suitable fencing is to be provided to create a secure area, sufficient parking for visitors and providing agility obstacles to provide something different to a standard field – after all, the customer is paying.

The booking and payment system can be managed all online, meaning it’s an income driver which does not require a person to be on site constantly.

Nia Borsey, graduate planner at Fisher German