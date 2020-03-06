Floods raise mental pressure on farmers

So wrote an anonymous person many years ago. The recent months of wet weather have had a detrimental effect on homes, people, fields and livestock on the River Severn flood plains.

The mental pressures of realising it will be months before a crop of produce will fill the barns is hard on farming families. The support of the charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution through their freephone 0808 2819490 or email help@rabi.org.uk can be vital.

The Shropshire committee is grateful for £1,125 raised at the RABI quiz at Hadnall in January. Over £81,832 is spent on beneficaries in the county, with total confidentiality and empathy by the welfare officer who visits the family.

Please contact 07803 281722 for our next event, Soup on Sunday, March 8, at 12.30 at Longnor Village Hall SY5 7PP, with local cheeses and cakes.

Farmers greatly appreciate the support of consumers who buy local and engage in conversation on the way in which the environment and food production is linked.

Christine Downes is a committee member of Shropshire RABI