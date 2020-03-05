Shropshire farmers need more support over flooding - claim

Recent flooding which has devastated built up areas of Shropshire including Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth has also caused big losses for rural farming communities, said Paul Madeley, managing director of Madeley's Chartered Surveyors.

“As you drive through Shropshire you can see fields saturated and sat under water," he said.

"Much of this land is productive land which belongs to farmers.

“As things stand farmers are not entitled to any compensation whatsoever, but they are also suffering and making big losses.”

Subsidies

There is an ideal opportunity, Mr Madeley believes, for the Government to address this with the upcoming changes to the way farmers receive subsidies through the Agriculture Bill after Brexit.

“We are moving towards a system where farmers are paid for public services,” he said.

“Future policy should reflect the thousands saved for properties in towns with flood defences, which in turn causes land downstream, often farmland, to flood, and these farmers should be compensated appropriately.

Advertising

“I believe that this is a public service and that farmers should receive financial help support when flooding does occur.”

Madeleys Chartered Surveyors, whose offices are based in Much Wenlock, have acted on behalf of thousands of clients over the years, helping them maximise the potential of their land.

“We will always be on top of issues such as this, because it’s important for us to be ahead of the game with how we advise our clients,” Paul said.