New initiative to improve mastitis control

That’s why we’ve launched the QuarterPRO approach, an industry-wide initiative created to promote and improve udder health and continuous improvement in mastitis health.

QuarterPRO is a simple three-step process to reduce new infections in dairy herds, based around the use of freely available tools and resources.

Step one is to import your milk recording data (somatic cell counts and clinical mastitis cases) into our Mastitis Pattern Analysis Tool which indicates the predominant area of infection.

Following this, use the appropriate AHDB resources and research to put in place targeted control measures to reduce and control the rate of new mastitis infection cases.

Finally, optimise mastitis control by discussing the pattern on a regular basis, ideally with your vet and advisor each quarter, to see if it is changing and whether actions are having an impact.

Get mastitis under control and your cows will be happier and healthier, and your milk buyer will see improvements in milk quality – lower somatic cell counts, better milk protein quality and less risk of expensive antibiotic residue failures.

For more information on QuarterPRO, visit ahdb.org.uk/quarterpro

Derek Armstrong is lead veterinary science expert, AHDB Dairy