Challenges for the UK potato industry

They also need good weather, which isn’t always in abundance.

Crop protection products such as soil-applied granules for wireworm control, or foliar sprays for killing crops off prior to harvest, are really important for growers to meet the food demands set out by consumers.

Unfortunately for growers, crop protection products are under constant threat, with several core products now no longer permitted for use in Britain.

The cost of production and risk of crop losses has consequently risen.

AHDB works to help growers through these challenges by promoting the quality of potatoes, monitoring consumer trends and identifying new market opportunities for sale of crop.

We also fund research that investigates new technologies, and in some instances revitalises a few old ones, to combat the loss of crop protection products. Investigations can be seen in practice through the national Strategic Potato (SPot) Farms programme.

We also have a unique cross agricultural sector benchmarking tool; ‘Farmbench’, which can help growers understand their cost of production to help improve their businesses' resilience.

Dr Bill Watts is AHDB Knowledge Exchange Manager for Potatoes (West Midlands, South West & Wales)