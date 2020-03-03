Tips to make BPS go smoothly

1. Get online – check you have the right details to log on and give permissions online to anyone who you want to act on your behalf

2. Make sure your personal and business details are correct online

3. Land – check maps online and remove ineligible features from the eligible area and declare all agricultural land

4. If you need to transfer land or entitlements, do this online

5. Apply online – if you still want a paper form you should be able to request one. Remember young farmer payments – there is no requirement for the submission of evidence this year.

6. Calculate Greening requirements – the three crop crop rule and EFA’s. Don’t assume it’s the same as last year. If you haven’t drilled crops due to weather, check the rules – could this be classed as fallow and exemptions apply? Beware, the crop diversification fallow period is different to the EFA fallow period.

7. Make sure you have everything in place before this year’s deadline of May 15.

8. Seek professional assistance, sooner rather than later. Our team of experienced advisers can help and are fully insured.

Angela Cantrill is a rural chartered surveyor at Moule & Co.