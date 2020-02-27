Support our farmers to ensure choice

Meat from our pig, sheep and beef units, all part of a commercial working farm that doubles up as a learning facility, is served across our catering outlets.

The use on on-site finishing and on-site butchers eliminates transport emissions. We can guarantee animal welfare standards and food quality for every meat product, from sausage rolls to lamb chops.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t advocate choice when it comes to diet – just as we support diversity throughout our campus community.

Students who opt for full-board catering in their first year just have to chat to the kitchen team on arrival to ensure their needs are met.

At Harper Adams, our mission is to ensure our farming communities and the wider food supply chain are fit to keep the rapidly expanding population fed. We believe variety and inclusion, of people and of ideas, are key to this mission.

Those who want to make a difference need to support agricultural science, and support our farmers, without whom we wouldn’t have any choice about what to eat.

Jaclyn Green is Deputy Director of Marketing & Communications at Harper Adams University