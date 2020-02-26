Back in the team after 10 years

The pig industry has progressed significantly during the 10 years since I was last at AHDB, and, while the organisation has also progressed, there is always more that can be done to ensure we’re delivering for our levy payers.

I’ve now been promoted to the head of pork knowledge exchange and, in my new position, I hope to further promote the great work our knowledge exchange and knowledge transfer teams do and develop it to meet the needs of the pig industry.

As such, I’ve introduced two new relationship manager positions to our team, focusing on account management. Sam Bradley, who moves from her skills officer role, will cover the north of England and Tina Beckmann, who was previously a sales manager with Eurofins Genomics, will be covering the south. I will cover East Anglia.

Additionally, our KT team will continue to discover and share knowledge from the UK and abroad, including our innovative farmers’ on-farm research and field trials, translating it into materials that producers can apply in their own businesses.

Jen Waters is head of AHDB Pork knowledge exchange