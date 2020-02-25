Farmer Ian wants to build wetland to stop flooding downstream

Ian Steele from Treflach Farm has had a man made pond on the land for the last 14 years and is now planning a wetland area as well.

"The wetland will not only purify the water that feeds this pool, it will also slow the water down to reduce flooding downstream and create a wonderful habitat for a range of species," he said.

Reed beds have already been planted to filter the water going into the pool and now Ian plans to build ditches and more, shallow pools and put in 3,600 wetland marginal plants, 1,800 alder trees and the sowing of a wetland flowering plant and grasses seed mix.

"From a pretty poor state our pool now becoming a haven for rare wildlife like damselflies, dragonflies, newts and we've even seen signs of an otter.

The farm, which has a Community Interest Company that runs tours, volunteer days, education days for primary school kids and training days for young adults with behavioural issues and adults with mental health issues, has launched a Crowdfunding scheme to help with the costs of creating the wetland.

"Treflach Farm will donate the land and the labour to build the site, we are appealing for money for the hire of a digger, materials, trees, plants, reeds and woodchip."

The Crowdfunding internet site has shortlisted Treflach Farm as one of 10 project that could win more than £2,000 funding from the platform.

"The one with with the most pledges wins an extra £2020 toward the project from Crowdfunding," Ian said.

Treflach farm won television fame when Ian was one of three farmers to star in the series, Born Mucky, earlier this year.

Anyone wanting to pledge money can do so via crowdfunder.co.uk/wetland-construction-regeneration.