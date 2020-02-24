Shropshire's agricultural producers preparing for Pig and Poultry Fair

The 2020 Pig & Poultry fair is this year focusing on the latest innovations progressing the industry and networking ideas between businesses and customers.

The annual show is the leading event for the UK pig, poultry and egg sectors and is attended by agricultural workers throughout the county.

James Mottershead, a poultry producer with 215,000 broilers in Shropshire, said the fair is an ideal opportunity to hear from experts, speak to other producers and identify the best strategies and emerging technology.

James Mottershead

He said: "Visiting the fair is a great opportunity to have a look round, engage with new technology, meet like-minded people and catch up with the whole team of people we deal with.

“As things change we have to pick peoples’ brains to get new ideas so we can go home and implement them.”

Alice Bell, event organiser, said now more than ever there is enormous pressure on farmers to change and adapt to meet consumer and environmental demands.

She added: "The 2020 Pig & Poultry Fair is a two-day toolbox aimed at providing producers with everything they need for their businesses to flourish.”

Advertising

The networking opportunities are also paramount for Jonty Hay, a broiler grower from Herefordshire produces 30 million birds.

“The most important part for me is the networking; everyone is there," he said. "I have a list of people I want to see - including the people I don’t deal with or see on a day-to-day basis.

“I like catching up with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Marks & Spencer – to make sure we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet."

Mr Hay said the event provides the opportunity to look out for the latest poultry technologies. He added: “We are in the process of reinvesting in atmospheric and environmental controls in our sheds.”

The fair is free to attend and takes place at Stoneleigh in Warwickshire on May 12 and 13.

For more information visit pigandpoultry.org.uk